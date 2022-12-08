Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vistra by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 1.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,542,000 after purchasing an additional 67,170 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Vistra by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,196,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,567,000 after purchasing an additional 97,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vistra Trading Up 0.8 %

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE:VST traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,259. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -71.84%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

