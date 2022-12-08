Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 757.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $324,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,177. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

