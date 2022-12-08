Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 7,759 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Kroger by 10.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 136,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 46.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,975,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,507,000 after acquiring an additional 631,038 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 265,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.4 %

Kroger stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.75. 14,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,294. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

