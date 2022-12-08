Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Down to $27.64

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.64, but opened at $26.89. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 141.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 31.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.