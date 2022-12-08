Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Shares Up 3.7%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.39 and last traded at C$23.18. Approximately 586,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 566,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.36.
A number of research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.
