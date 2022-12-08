Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Shares Up 3.7%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.39 and last traded at C$23.18. Approximately 586,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 566,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

