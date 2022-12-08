Parian Global Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Parian Global Management LP trimmed its position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,026 shares during the quarter. Neuronetics accounts for 10.5% of Parian Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned 2.66% of Neuronetics worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Neuronetics by 131.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 462,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 54.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 339,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 119,585 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Neuronetics Price Performance

STIM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,717. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.