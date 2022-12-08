Parian Global Management LP Sells 209,087 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)

Parian Global Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,087 shares during the period. Sera Prognostics makes up about 5.4% of Parian Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parian Global Management LP owned about 2.33% of Sera Prognostics worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Sera Prognostics by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,212,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 582,086 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 346,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 54,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 50,034 shares in the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SERA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sera Prognostics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sera Prognostics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Sera Prognostics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

