Park West Asset Management LLC Has $26 Million Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,247,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,131 shares during the quarter. Laureate Education comprises 1.5% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $26,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAUR. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth $165,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LAUR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,536. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.75. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Laureate Education Dividend Announcement

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Laureate Education had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Laureate Education

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Laureate Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.