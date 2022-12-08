Parkwood LLC Acquires 38,265 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 196.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,265 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,536,000 after purchasing an additional 41,769 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Jamf by 323.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 329,019 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 47.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 159,673 shares during the period.

JAMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised Jamf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Shares of Jamf stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $20.90. 231,502 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99.

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 89,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $1,818,502.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,657.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

