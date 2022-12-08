Parkwood LLC Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Parkwood LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,101 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 877.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 89,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.32) to £118 ($143.88) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,176.44.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,689. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $214.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.