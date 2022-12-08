Parkwood LLC Invests $187,000 in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 187,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Vacasa by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after buying an additional 828,497 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,004,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 378,465 shares in the last quarter. Washington University purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,941,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $10,131,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $1,167,382.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,592.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vacasa Trading Up 2.4 %

VCSA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,782. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $565.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $412.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VCSA. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

About Vacasa

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.