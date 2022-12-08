Parkwood LLC Invests $37,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 37,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

SCHW traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.