Parkwood LLC Invests $500,000 in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Clean Earth Acquisitions makes up about 1.8% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $100,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at $300,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

Clean Earth Acquisitions stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

