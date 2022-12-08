Parkwood LLC Makes New Investment in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMR)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 368,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Consilium Acquisition Corp I makes up 1.3% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Consilium Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

