Parkwood LLC Sells 25,312 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parkwood LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,312 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after buying an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after buying an additional 31,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $3.60 on Thursday, reaching $145.19. The company had a trading volume of 66,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,806. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average is $140.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

