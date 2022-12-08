Parsifal Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 671,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,000. AerCap makes up 3.8% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 68.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,943 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter worth $73,121,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in AerCap by 26.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,102,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in AerCap by 112.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $59.39. 4,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

