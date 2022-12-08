Parsifal Capital Management LP Has $61.18 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Parsifal Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503,706 shares during the period. OneMain makes up 8.5% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned 1.32% of OneMain worth $61,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.45 million. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OneMain to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

