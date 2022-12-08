Patient Capital Management LLC Acquires 46,700 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the quarter. Travel + Leisure comprises approximately 1.6% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,523 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 10.57%. Equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

