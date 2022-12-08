Patient Capital Management LLC Buys 91,500 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $17.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

