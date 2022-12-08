Patient Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Patient Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 761,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for 3.4% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,083,747 shares of company stock worth $37,341,014. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

