Pavadi Capital LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Pavadi Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,834 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the period. InMode comprises about 2.9% of Pavadi Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pavadi Capital LLC owned 0.17% of InMode worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of InMode by 89.0% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 395,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,544,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 47.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 466,651 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 150,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,479,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

InMode Trading Down 1.0 %

About InMode

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.20. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

