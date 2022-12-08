Pavadi Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Pavadi Capital LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare makes up 7.4% of Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pavadi Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $53,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,139.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $53,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,139.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,300 shares of company stock worth $67,281,537. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Cowen increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.71.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $340.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.30.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.