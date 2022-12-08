Pavadi Capital LLC Purchases 12,330 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pavadi Capital LLC lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Hologic accounts for 4.9% of Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 1,549.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after buying an additional 3,376,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 114.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,379,000 after buying an additional 1,490,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hologic by 110.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hologic by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,039,000 after buying an additional 781,084 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.