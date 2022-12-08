Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Down 4.6%

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16. 8,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 482,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Paya to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.52 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paya by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Paya by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Paya by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Paya by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

