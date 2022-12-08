PayPoint (LON:PAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $490.00

Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 490 ($5.97) and last traded at GBX 499.50 ($6.09), with a volume of 130277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 513 ($6.26).
Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.58) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
The stock has a market cap of £344.56 million and a P/E ratio of 960.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 561.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 582.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97.
In other PayPoint news, insider Nick Wiles bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £100,800 ($122,911.84). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,117,290.
PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.
