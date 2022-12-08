PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of Steel Connect as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STCN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Steel Connect by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Steel Connect by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STCN opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Steel Connect Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

