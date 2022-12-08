PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Has $490,000 Position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter worth $112,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 1,095.3% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 298.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 34.6% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 412,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCW Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSPQ opened at $10.02 on Thursday. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.