PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PIN. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 171,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 119,170 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 38,102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Invesco India ETF alerts:

Invesco India ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco India ETF stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. Invesco India ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.