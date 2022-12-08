PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Sells 10,740 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises 2.0% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.52.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,101,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,837.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,528,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at $193,101,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

