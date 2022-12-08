PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Sells 9,180 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at $1,841,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 174.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 241.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 74,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

HHC stock opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.31.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 568,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.61 per share, with a total value of $42,997,970.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,749,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,785,670.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,170,332 shares of company stock valued at $155,244,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HHC. StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

