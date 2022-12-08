PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $34,700.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $34,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,538,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,438,626.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $51,170.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $35,344.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 14,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $110,200.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $25,971.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $28,158.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $29,920.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $27,036.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $22,260.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $45,420.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PRT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 112,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,876. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.26. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

