Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 226.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €256.00 ($269.47) to €277.00 ($291.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pernod Ricard from €250.00 ($263.16) to €220.00 ($231.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 0.8 %

PDRDF stock opened at 197.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 182.45 and a 200 day moving average price of 185.12. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of 164.11 and a fifty-two week high of 246.48.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

