Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be purchased for about $1,775.92 or 0.10306906 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $403.93 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Perth Mint Gold Token’s launch date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,232 tokens. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perth Mint Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

