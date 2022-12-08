Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,170,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,213,000 after buying an additional 453,800 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 614,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 2,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 302,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 288,889 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 64,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 108,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,000,316. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

