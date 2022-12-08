Phil Higgins Acquires 10,000 Shares of Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) Stock

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating) insider Phil Higgins acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £10,100 ($12,315.57).

Phil Higgins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Phil Higgins acquired 80,000 shares of Shearwater Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £76,800 ($93,647.12).

Shearwater Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWG stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of £25.95 million and a PE ratio of 5,450.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.56. Shearwater Group plc has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 155 ($1.89).

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

