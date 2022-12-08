Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,126,188 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.86% of Philip Morris International worth $2,854,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.15. 17,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,636,199. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

