Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 996,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $81,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.68. 20,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,103. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

