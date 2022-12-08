Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $760.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNXGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 710 ($8.66) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.45) to GBX 770 ($9.39) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phoenix Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 750 ($9.15) to GBX 770 ($9.39) in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of PNXGF stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.