Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Primis Financial Price Performance

Shares of FRST opened at $12.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $297.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primis Financial

In other news, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,604.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter worth about $4,414,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,584,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Primis Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 112,657 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 134,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 101,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,201,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

