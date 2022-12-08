Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $66.10 million and approximately $52,549.35 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00261011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00086930 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00059305 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,835,623 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.