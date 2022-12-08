Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAGP. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Plains GP Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Plains GP stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,883. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

About Plains GP

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

