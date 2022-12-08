PLATINCOIN (PLC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $50,783.59

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $598,528.98 and $50,783.59 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $947.24 or 0.05499934 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00509440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.16 or 0.30450740 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLC is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 724,309,396 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 724,291,828.70632 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.12346894 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $64,636.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

