Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.35

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 25562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTK. BTIG Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Playtika to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Playtika from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Playtika Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.68 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 130.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Playtika by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Playtika by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

