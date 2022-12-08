Polaris (NYSE:PII) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PII has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE:PII opened at $108.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

