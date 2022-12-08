Polaris (NYSE:PII) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PII has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.
Polaris Stock Performance
NYSE:PII opened at $108.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
