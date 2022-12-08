Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,306,013 shares.The stock last traded at $17.84 and had previously closed at $17.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Poshmark Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Poshmark

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodrigo Brumana sold 2,770 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $49,333.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 626,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,151,304.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,710 shares of company stock worth $278,909. Insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poshmark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading

