PotCoin (POT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.59

PotCoin (POT) traded up 76.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 90.7% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $810,319.72 and approximately $0.59 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00447501 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00036134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022551 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001187 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018473 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000889 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

