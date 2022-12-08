PotCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $101.82 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 20% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $508,801.71 and approximately $101.82 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00450896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00035929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001202 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018572 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000851 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

