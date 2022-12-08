Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Powell Industries Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.40. 131,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,547. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $405.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.19. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 567,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138,311 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 195,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 472,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.