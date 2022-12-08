Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,407,946 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407,946 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.18% of Teleflex worth $2,049,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 32.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Teleflex by 17.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 37.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 18.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.80. 2,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

