Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,056,275 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of Veeva Systems worth $3,250,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 600,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,596,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Guggenheim raised their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

NYSE VEEV traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.94. 11,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,951. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.15. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $274.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,593 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,358. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

